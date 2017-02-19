ADLFringe Interview: Fugue Theatre’s James McMillan & Indigo Keane discuss “Paradise”

Founder of Fugue Theatre and performer James McMillan joined Lisa in the studio to discuss the ensemble’s latest offering, Paradise, coming to the Bakehouse Studio as part of the 2017 Adelaide Fringe.

In Paradise, five individuals get their game faces on as they are confronted with the weight of guilt for the first time. Centring around a ritualistic repentance, Paradise exists as a treadmill used as public confessional.

Tickets and further information here. Running 20th-25th February in the Bakehouse Theatre Studio.

Produced by Lisa Harper Campbell