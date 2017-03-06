ADLFringe Interview: Emily Steel & Daisy Brown “19 Weeks”

Playwright Emily Steel and director Daisy Brown kindly joined Lisa in the studio to discuss their instant Fringe hit, 19 Weeks, which is already picking up awards, selling out and engaging Adelaide audiences.

Everyone knows someone who has had an abortion or lost a pregnancy, even if they don’t talk about it. In 2016, playwright Emily Steel had a termination after her baby was diagnosed with Down Syndrome. This is her story, told honestly and publicly, because there are so many more stories out there.

Come sit by the pool, put your feet in the water and listen. Directed by Daisy Brown and performed by Tiffany Lyndall Knight, 19 weeks aims to create a space where we can be more open with each other and feel less alone in our experiences.

Adelaide Fringe season is SOLD OUT but click here to stay informed on the project and to place your name on a waiting list. The project also has its own Facebook page.

Produced by Lisa Harper Campbell