ADLFringe Interview: Duncan M. Turner, ‘The Ends Is Nigh’

Local comedian Duncan Turner came into the studio to chat with Lisa Harper Campbell about his latest offering, ‘The Ends Is Nigh.’

The world’s ending and it’s DEFINITELY for real this time okay? I checked. Duncan M. Turner (‘Duncan Turner was an Inside Job’, ‘Worst Side Story’) presents a history of all the apocalypses that didn’t quite happen but were meant to, the ones that haven’t quite happened yet, and the big one that is JUST AROUND THE CORNER for real this time seriously guys.

‘The Ends Is Nigh’ will be showing at the Producers Bar from 4th to 19th March. Tickets and further info here.

Produced by Lisa Harper Campbell