ADLFringe Interview: Cassie Litchfield “Hello…It’s Me!”

Cassie Litchfield presents her debut solo show ‘Hello…It’s Me!” as part of Sweet Peril Productions‘ debut season “Three’s A Party” showcasing local talent.

“Hello…It’s Me” will feature at the Adina Apartment Hotel Adelaide Treasury 19th to 25th Feb as part of the 2017 Adelaide Fringe.

You can find further information and book here as well as check out the Facebook event page.

Produced by Lisa Harper Campbell