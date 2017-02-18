ADLFringe Interview: Bucks (Or A Bag Of D*cks)

Melbourne-based actor and co-founder of brand new theatre company, Bad Ducks Co., Julian Dibley-Hall kindly joined Lisa on the phone to have a chat about their Adelaide Fringe debut with “Bucks (Or A Bag Of D*cks).

Bag of D*cks examines toxic masculine relationships and the deep-rooted violence at the core of masculine traditions. A room of men who are worlds apart negotiate a powder keg of cultural expectations, testosterone, painful histories and a stripper so good she’s booked for months. Can they survive what’s ahead?

Coming to the Bakehouse Theatre mainstage from 27th February to 4th March as part of the 2017 Adelaide Fringe. Click here for tickets and further information. You can also like Bad Ducks Co. on Facebook.

Produced by Lisa Harper Campbell