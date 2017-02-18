ADLFringe Interview: Alison Kimber “Musical Skeletons In My Closet”
Lisa sat down with local singer and performer Alison Kimber about her latest project “Musical Skeletons In My Closet” a tribute to the artists formerly known as guilty pleasures.
Part Judith Lucy, part Dusty Springfield, Alison leads you on a shameless celebration of soaring melodies, schmaltzy ballads and stirring anthems, accompanied by her trademark wit.
23rd-25th February at the Jade as part of the 2017 Adelaide Fringe. Tickets and further information can be found here.
Produced by Lisa Harper Campbell
