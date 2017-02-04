ADLFringe Interview: Alicia Norton, “Alicia Norton is One Beer Weird”

Local comedian Alicia Norton kindly came in to discuss her debut solo stand-up show, Alicia Norton is One Beer Weird which will show at the Producers Bar as part of this year’s Fringe.

One Beer Weird will run from 16th Feb to 3rd March in the Producers Nook and you can also catch Alicia in Adelaide Comedy’s Next Generation Showcase (info here).

Tickets and further information here. You can also search for the Facebook event page and like Alicia’s official page to keep up to speed.

Produced by Lisa Harper Campbell