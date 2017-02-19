ADLFringe Interview: “A Night With The Onslow Arts Council”, “The Unlikely Pairing Of Liam & Steven” & “Newcastle Comedy Showcase”

Lisa was joined in the studio by three Newcastle-based comedians who have made the journey down to perform in their very first Adelaide Fringe.

Liam Callen (The Unlikely Pairing Of Liam & Steven), Allan Brady (A Night With The Onsow Arts Council) & James Connors (Newcastle Comedy Showcase) discuss the inspirations behind each of the works and how this troupe came together.

Showing from 18th to 22nd February at Worldsend Theatre. Head to adelaidefringe.com.au to book your tickets.

Produced by Lisa Harper Campbell