ADLFringe Interview: 2017 Fringe Ambassador Adrienne Truscott

Ahead of tonight’s Fringe Parade, Lisa sat down with Adrienne Truscott, one of this year’s Fringe Ambassadors, to discuss her background, upcoming updated show and of course, all things Fringe.

Adrienne Truscott’s Asking For It: A One-Lady Rape About Comedy Starring Her Pussy and Little Else! is showing one night only 8th March at the Garden of Unearthly Delights.

Produced by Lisa Harper Campbell