ADL Fringe Interview: Bobby Blue

Scottish Australian funny woman Bobby Blue (aka Nicole Hamilton) sings pop, rock and soul about the flip sides of narcissism and self loathing. Today she plays her ukulele for Lisa in the studio after talking about her Fringe show Self Esteem – The Soundtrack. Bobby can also be seen performing with the barbershop quartet, Bobby and the Pins, as host of Karaoke Dance Party Go! as well as MCing Tease Mania burlesque.