Adelaide’s Iconic Canine Hitchhiker: Bob the Railway Dog

Would you believe us if we told you that a dog could travel thousands of miles alone on the railways of South Australia?

Well Bob the Railway Dog is part of the South Australian railway folklore, and legend has it that in the late 1800’s, he stole the hearts of many South Aussies.

Author of the Railway Dog, Olwyn Parker came into our studio and updated us on our South Australian history knowledge and told us the stories of Bob the Railway Dog.

Produced by Kvitka Becker