Adelaide Fringe – Simon Taylor, Spectacular-ish!

In an online exclusive for Twin Speaks, Olivia De Zilva went along to the Adelaide Fringe and attended Simon Taylor’s show, Spectacular-ish!

Here are her thoughts…





To put it simply, Simon Taylor is funny. He oozes this cherubic and sensational charisma which is altogether infectious.

The show, set in the intimate setting of The Cupola Tent was packed to the nines. As we waited for the eponymous star himself, there was an excited hubbub. Those who had seen him before were shivering with anticipation. Those who hadn’t, including this reviewer, didn’t know what to expect.

When Taylor first emerged from the iron curtain, he greeted the crowd voraciously and welcomed us like old friends. Straight away I was enthralled by his boyish charm and his impish smile. Taylor started to the show commenting on the divide of masculinity and saying that every type of man had his own sort of masculine identity. Simon, disparaging the rugged masculinity of occa tradies, compared his own identity to that of a “shit Vegas dove magician”. Taylor touched on the subject of gender politics. Through hilarious song and dance, he condemned the various stereotypes surrounding the Gen Y which garnered confused laughs from the baby boomers sipping their Chardonnays in the front row. Taylor commented on sexuality and how it shapes us for the rest of our lives. He used an example from his own adolescent experience. In a very visual display, Taylor played out how he lost his own virginity consisting of awkward pee jokes and getting courage from a friendly face found in Ian Burke of Burke’s Backyard fame. If you like strange, sexual plant analogies, this is the show for you!

Taylor put on an astoundingly funny and surprisingly relatable show. A singing and dancing sensation, much like a young Michael McIntyre, Taylor owns the stage. The show, which touches on important themes surround society and culture today is a must watch for any keen Gen Y news and Triple J addict. Taylor presents his ideas in a non-patronising and open way which is extremely refreshing given a lot of different bias floating around in the media.

Forget the –ish, Taylor is simply spectacular.

Venue: Cupola Tent, Garden Of Unearthly Delights – 17th February – 19th March

RATING: 5/5