Adelaide Fringe – Gingzilla – Glamonster Vs. The World

Reviewer: Olivia De Zilva

A drag of epic proportions, Glamonster starring, Gingzilla (aka Ben Hudson), is a tour de force of tomfoolery, melodrama and everything in between.

Treated to an intimate loft space at The Raj House, the audience remain still as a slender, bearded figure emerges from the shadows. Her entrance, accompanied by clips of Vaudevillian films and the roars of Godzilla is nothing short of fabulous. Dressed in a fitting red dress and seven inch heels, Gingzilla oozes seduction and has the audience in her hands as she embarks on a daring strip tease. The show only gets naughtier from there with tantalizing performances of Seven Nation Army by The White Stripes and a daring double act with a Magnum Ice Cream.

However, behind the bravado, Gingzilla shows her sensitive side, with the first half of the show being all about pleasing her man. Commanded by a voice over telling her what she should and shouldn’t do is nothing short of disheartening. Chocked full of vaudevillian chauvinism, the first act exposes how woman were props for their men and frankly, Gingzilla was not happy about this. Reborn in Part II of the show, Gingzilla as her namesake, Godzilla rampage through the crowd singing hits like Kanye West’s Monster and proclaiming, in the words of Sir Tom Jones, that she is a lady. This beautiful and of course, campy rebirth, is a powerful metaphor for women everywhere, showing that they are strong, and of course, fabulous.

With his searing tenor voice and sky scraper legs, Gingzilla captivates, tantalizes and provides a night of mischievous frivolity. Filled with hilarious cultural references including Jim Carey’s death scene from The Mask and steamy dance routines, Gingzilla conquers the world one seven inched step at a time. Walking away from the show, one lesson lingers on the mind….

Nobody EVER puts Gingzilla in the corner.

Rating: 4/5

You Might Also Like: Reuben Kay, Dragapella!

Venue: Raj House – 17th of February – 12th March (EXTENDED SHOW)