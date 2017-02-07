Adelaide Country Duo in town for Single Launch

Adelaide’s alternative country duo, Hana and Jessie-Lee’s Bad Habits are set to back up their productive 2016 with another big year of music.

They are in Adelaide Saturday the 11th of February for their new single launch at the Grace Emily.

One half of the duo, Hana Breneki joined us this morning, she had a chat about plans for the year and gave us a sneak peek at what to expect from the album performing on of the new tracks ‘You don’t know lonely’.

Produced by Kvitka Becker