Adani Coal mine Environmental Justice Australia

Last week international coal mining company Adani was rocked by allegations of corruption.

The company, which is planning to build one of the world’s largest coalmines in Queensland, is now facing down a number of financial crime and corruption probes for money laundering, siphoning money offshore and artificially inflating Indian prices.

Ariane Wilkinson is a lawyer with Environmental Justice Australia and she joined our producer Ian now to provide a legal perspective on the case facing Adani.

Produced by: Thomas Luke