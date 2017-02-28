ACTU calls to defend penalty rates

The fallout continues following last week’s announcement of cuts to Sunday and public holiday penalty rates.

The ruling from The Fair Work Commission will affect around seven hundred thousand Australian workers.

Australian Council of Trade Unions President, Ged Kearney, told Small Change’s Bonnie Parker that the cuts were deeper than they had expected.

Industrial Workers of the World is holding an Adelaide Day of Action on Wednesday 1 March 2017 at the Fairwork Commission Office on North Terrace, at 4pm. Click here for more details.