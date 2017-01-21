Act Now Theatre presents “Zero Feet Away”
Lisa spoke with actor Jason Marsiglia about Act Now Theatre’s latest work – “Zero Feet Away” – an immersive theatre piece created by queer artists exploring virtual intimacy.
Showing at Ancient World next week 24th to 28th January. Tickets available through Trybooking and further information about Act Now Theatre can be found on Facebook, Twitter and their official website.
Produced by Lisa Harper Campbell
