ACOSS releases its Budget Submission 2017

28 Feb 2017

The Australian Council of Social Service has released its Budget Submission for this year, which outlines 40 recommendations for Budget reform and investment.

Small Change’s Bonnie Parker caught up with ACOSS CEO Dr Cassandra Goldie after the announcement and she explained that one of the key recommendations of the submission is to urge the Government not to repeat mistakes of the past.

Produced by Bonnie Parker

Image courtesy of ACOSS

Cassandra Goldie - Federal Budget Submission 2017 PHOTO