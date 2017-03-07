A little history: International Women’s Day

Today is the 8th of March, and it’s International Women’s Day.

It was first believed that it was established in 1907 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of a protest by New York City’s female textile workers.

However, later research discovered that origin story might have been completely made up to try to hide the socialist roots of the holiday. The first official National Women’s Day was on February 28th in New York City, and was organised by members of the Socialist Party of America, uniting the socialist and suffragist causes.

For more about the history of International Women’s Day, listen in to the podcast.

Produced by Tim Sutherland

Image sourced from Wikipedia