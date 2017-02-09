A Chat with Musician Sahara Beck

Sahara Beck is an independent artist who has found her own remarkable sound at just the age of 20.



Young artists are often tempted to be something they’re not and put on a costume so to speak… but Sahara has made an active decision to go the other way. She’s performing alongside the Cat Empire, Xavier Rudd, Harts and Ocean Alley.

Our host Jennie Lenman spoke with Sahara about her musical journey so far.

Produced by Jennie Lenman

Image sourced from Wikimedia Commons.