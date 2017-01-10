9th Jan 2017 – Jen Lush, The Night’s Insomnia

Tonight Jen Lush presents the first public taste of her songwriting based on Australian poems that have had her pondering well into the night, thus the title.

The CD will be available sometime in the future, as will be a small book of the poems, including some notes from the poets themselves.

Track Artist Album

The Night's Insomnia Jen Lush The Night's Insomnia A

Blazer Jen Lush The Night's Insomnia A

Wild Flowers Jen Lush The Night's Insomnia A

Please Let Him Be A Bird In The Land Jen Lush The Night's Insomnia A

Quiet Jen Lush The Night's Insomnia A