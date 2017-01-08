8th Jan 2017 – Fiona Meade with Fatigue, self-care, boundaries, empathy & compassion
08 Jan 2017
Fiona comes in to APOTA to discuss the very real issues of managing fatigue and trauma that can arise during community and activist work and activities. Helping us to identify the problems and then encouraging us towards the solutions…
Fiona is professionally involved in counselling and group work and is potentially available to work with individuals and groups.
Fiona Meade – Counselling and Group Work
M: 0452 040 997
E: fionameade@outlook.com
