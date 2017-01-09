67 Percent of Children in Housing Poverty

Last year, a university study into unaffordable housing found a growing number of children and young families were the inevitable victims of Australia’s rising housing prices.

The study, published by Swineburne University found that in the lowest two income brackets, close to 67% of children live in what is known as “housing poverty.”

One of the authors of the study, Associate Professor at the Swineburne University of Technology, Wendy Stone spoke with us about this worrying trend a few weeks back, and she joined us again to discuss the issue further.

Produced by Thomas Luke

Image Credit: Wikimedia