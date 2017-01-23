23rd January – Playlist – Lisa Richards

Claire and Clayton take the back seat as Gayle steps in as our Songcatcher host and Lisa Richards tells us lots of fascinating stories about her music and life…and we hear from her new CD!

Track Artist Album

Frank Sinatra Lisa Richards A Light From the Other Side A

Milk & Honey Lisa Richards A Light From the Other Side A

Walking Woman Lisa Richards A Light From the Other Side A

Where My Heart Used To Be Lisa Richards A Light From the Other Side A

You've Got The Power Lisa Richards A Light From the Other Side A