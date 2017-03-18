Classical Sunday Playlist 19th March 2017
Presented by Peter Trevaskis.
Track Artist Album
Prometheus Op. 60 - Scriabin Dmitri Alexeev - piano; Choral Arts Society of Philadelphia; Philadelphia Orchestra - Riccardo Muti Seraphim 73737
Variations on a Serious Black Dress - Elena Kats-Chernin Stephanie McCallum - piano ABC 456 4682 A
Prelude and Fugue on BACH - Liszt Imre Szabo - organ ELAP 3231
Scene 3 "Pineapple Poll" - Sullivan arr. Mackerras Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra - David Lloyd-Jones Naxos 8.570351
Ring out, wild bells - Alan Tregaskis Saint Peter's College Chapel Choir; Norman Inglis - organ Private Recording A
Hungarian Sketches Sz 97 - Béla Bartók Chicago Symphony Orchestra Deutsche Grammophon 445 825-2