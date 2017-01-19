Best and Less – Tom Godfrey

Best and Less are widely known as a cheap-option clothing retailer but have come out with a new marketing campaign offering “Quick and Simple Loans”. This shift in model comes after the company partnered with payday loan provider Capfin earning a referral payment for every loan application.

Tom Godfrey from consumer advocacy group, Choice joined us this morning to discuss why this partnership is a problem and how consumers can be affected by these sorts of small loans and lenders.

Click here for a link to the full article by Choice.

Produced By: Chloe Holmes

Image: Jason Comely