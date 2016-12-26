2016 Top 50 Countdown Playlist
26 Dec 2016
Radio Adelaide is a community broadcaster and unlike many other radio stations, all our presenters choose 100% of the music played on their programs.
With more than 200 volunteers, tastes vary wildly but one thing is for sure: we play HEAPS of South Australian music.
On December 26 we counted down the 2016 Top 50 Most-Played South Australian artists across the whole station.
Listen back to the whole countdown here.
[Link expires 23 January 2017.]
Track Artist Album
Beverly The Aves Good News A
All I Need Jungle City Jungle City 3 A
Arrive Alive Wireheads Arrive Alive A
I Hope He Knows The New Yorks Heads Of Tales A
Brooklyn The Shaolin Afronauts Quest Under Capricorn A
Corners Hummingbird A
Down Babes Are Wolves You Only Live Twice A
At The Hive Donnarumma A
Phases The Winter Gypsy A
Washed Out Timberwolf A
I Will Find My Way feat. Allysha Joy Oisima A
1955 feat. Montaigne & Tom Thum Hilltop Hoods Drinking From The Sun, Walking Under Stars Restrung A
Your Daddy's Above The Law Young Offenders A
Self-Defeating Blues Juliette Seizure & The Tremor-Dolls Chewing Out Your Rhythm On My Bubblegum A
I Know You're Gonna Leave Ollie English Cabin Thoughts A
Little Feet Frank Loves Joan About A Girl A
Calling His Name Sasha March Don't Go Falling A
Pony (Nocturne For A Night Drive) Koral Nocturnes A
Treaty 2015 feat Nooky, Ellie Lovegrove, Zachariiah Fielding Jimblah A
Snorkel Face Conchillia Hunter Or A Gatherer A
My Favourite Colour Is Pink Stabbitha & The Knifey-Wifeys Cats Against Cat Calls A
Speed Boy SKIES A
The Vibe feat. Scrufizzer Motez The Vibe A
Pretty Wave Sparkspitter DOXA A
Only The Young The Timbers Restless A
This House Is Gonna Burn Taasha Coates Taasha Coates & Her Melancholy Sweethearts A
Soul Dice feat. Abbey Howlett & Alycia Budd God God Dammit Dammit Soul Dice A
Good Man Battlehounds A
In Your Fire Wasted Wanderers A
Hypnotised Flamingo A
January 29 feat. Dan Sultan A.B. Original Reclaim Australia A
Mess At Best Thom Lion Sleep Riots A
I Think Beards Are Great The Beards Having A Beard Is The New Not Having A Beard A
Wild Romance Nakatomi A
Still Here Glass Skies Fly On, Children A
Lagoon Jesse Davidson Lizard Boy A
Live Fast, Diabetes Grenadiers A
Warning Bell Cosmo Thundercat Warning Bell A
Bitter MANE House Of Horror A
Siren Sounds Auguste A
Stay In Horror My Friend Stay In, Do Nothing A
True Believers Max Savage True Believers A
Limitless Naomi Keyte A
Mob Rule Bad//Dreems A
All My Friends Are Scientists Tom West A
Glad That You're Gone The Hard Aches I Freak Out A
Passion Parade Kaurna Cronin Southern Loss A
Dolewave West Thebarton Brothel Party A
Shade Away Electric Fields Inma A
Simulation Tkay Maidza TKAY A