2016 Top 50 Countdown Playlist

Radio Adelaide is a community broadcaster and unlike many other radio stations, all our presenters choose 100% of the music played on their programs.

With more than 200 volunteers, tastes vary wildly but one thing is for sure: we play HEAPS of South Australian music.

On December 26 we counted down the 2016 Top 50 Most-Played South Australian artists across the whole station.

Listen back to the whole countdown here.

[Link expires 23 January 2017.]

Track Artist Album

Beverly The Aves Good News A

All I Need Jungle City Jungle City 3 A

Arrive Alive Wireheads Arrive Alive A

I Hope He Knows The New Yorks Heads Of Tales A

Brooklyn The Shaolin Afronauts Quest Under Capricorn A

Corners Hummingbird A

Down Babes Are Wolves You Only Live Twice A

At The Hive Donnarumma A

Phases The Winter Gypsy A

Washed Out Timberwolf A

I Will Find My Way feat. Allysha Joy Oisima A

1955 feat. Montaigne & Tom Thum Hilltop Hoods Drinking From The Sun, Walking Under Stars Restrung A

Your Daddy's Above The Law Young Offenders A

Self-Defeating Blues Juliette Seizure & The Tremor-Dolls Chewing Out Your Rhythm On My Bubblegum A

I Know You're Gonna Leave Ollie English Cabin Thoughts A

Little Feet Frank Loves Joan About A Girl A

Calling His Name Sasha March Don't Go Falling A

Pony (Nocturne For A Night Drive) Koral Nocturnes A

Treaty 2015 feat Nooky, Ellie Lovegrove, Zachariiah Fielding Jimblah A

Snorkel Face Conchillia Hunter Or A Gatherer A

My Favourite Colour Is Pink Stabbitha & The Knifey-Wifeys Cats Against Cat Calls A

Speed Boy SKIES A

The Vibe feat. Scrufizzer Motez The Vibe A

Pretty Wave Sparkspitter DOXA A

Only The Young The Timbers Restless A

This House Is Gonna Burn Taasha Coates Taasha Coates & Her Melancholy Sweethearts A

Soul Dice feat. Abbey Howlett & Alycia Budd God God Dammit Dammit Soul Dice A

Good Man Battlehounds A

In Your Fire Wasted Wanderers A

Hypnotised Flamingo A

January 29 feat. Dan Sultan A.B. Original Reclaim Australia A

Mess At Best Thom Lion Sleep Riots A

I Think Beards Are Great The Beards Having A Beard Is The New Not Having A Beard A

Wild Romance Nakatomi A

Still Here Glass Skies Fly On, Children A

Lagoon Jesse Davidson Lizard Boy A

Live Fast, Diabetes Grenadiers A

Warning Bell Cosmo Thundercat Warning Bell A

Bitter MANE House Of Horror A

Siren Sounds Auguste A

Stay In Horror My Friend Stay In, Do Nothing A

True Believers Max Savage True Believers A

Limitless Naomi Keyte A

Mob Rule Bad//Dreems A

All My Friends Are Scientists Tom West A

Glad That You're Gone The Hard Aches I Freak Out A

Passion Parade Kaurna Cronin Southern Loss A

Dolewave West Thebarton Brothel Party A

Shade Away Electric Fields Inma A