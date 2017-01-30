110,000 Banned Australians – Trump’s Immigration Lockdown

More than 110,000 Australian residents are on US President Donald J. Trump’s temporary immigration blacklist for being born in one of seven Muslim-majority countries.

The UK, Canadian and German governments have criticised the move, Australia’s Foreign Minister Julie Bishop says Australia will support Trump’s new border policy however Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull refused to comment on the executive order, instead saying Australia’s immigration and border security policies were “the envy of the world”.

Professor Alex Reilly is Deputy Dean and Director of the Public Law and Policy Research Unit at the University of Adelaide. He joined Jennie Lenman to discuss the ramifications of this sweeping and extreme policy and how Australia’s relationship with the US could be affected.

Produced by Thomas Luke

Image Credit Wikimedia Commons