10 Years On… and the importance of Oracular Spectacular: a psychedelic takes on sex, drugs and rock ‘n’ roll

Words by Olivia De Zilva.

I was looking through my old record collection when I happened to stumble upon MGMT’s Oracular Spectacular gathering dust by the window. A mess of rock, pop, indietronica and psychedelic rock, this record is like being stuck in a glitter induced coma. When you shut your eyes, all you can imagine is rainbows, unicorns and two shaggy haired guys, (namely Andrew VanWynGarden and Ben Goldwasser) in tie died t shirts. With vibes of Pink Floyd and Depeche Mode, this psychedelic bildungsroman has described a generation so well after ten years.

This visceral and raw journey of stardom, beginning from the catchy hypnotic track, Kids, (“you were a child, crawling on your knees toward him”/” You picked the insects off plants, no time to think of consequences) and ending at ironically, the first track, Time To Pretend which details a wayward jaunt through adulthood with the lines, “Let’s make some music, make some money and find some models for wives”/” We’ll chock on our vomit and that will be the end, we’re fated to pretend”. This live fast, die young mentality, made all so glorious by Jimmy Dean in the 60s and Kirk Cobain most recently has resounded with disassociated youth for decades. MGMT is simply introducing it through a much more colourful and hazy lens. With this sick sense of optimism, the record stands the test of time as summary of generation who just want to have fun and party.

In an interview with The Telegraph, VanWynGarden stated that the record’s aim was to “make people happy and sad and confused at the same time”, a rather true reflection on the struggles of life for young people today. As a young person, I honestly think that this record has had a significant impact on my life today. Listening to through the years has taught me to live life to the fullest and embrace my differences as a human, albeit, in very unconventional way. The record is an eclectic masterpiece which at a time of mundane rock/pop, two chord hits, managed to stand out from the crowd and be different.

RECOMMENDED TRACKS FROM ORACULAR SPECTACULAR:

#4: KIDS

Certainly a defining track off the record, Kids is a poppy, synth driven lyrical masterpiece. The song’s cynicism about growing up and childhood in general, shows the band’s deep insight into the human psyche. With lines such as, “memories fade, like looking through a fogged mirror” and “a family of trees wanting to be haunted”, hint at the band’s rose coloured view of life and how in the end, we will all fade into obscurity.

#3: THE YOUTH



The Youth is an anthem for well, the youth. This song, with its sensual synths and stirring performance from VanWynGarden is a simple change from the rest of the record’s noisier tracks. This song, promoting the take over of the youth, (“the youth is starting to change, are you starting to change? Together), is a sleepy sensation with a powerful message to the older generations of today. Quite similar to The Flaming Lips’, “Do You Realize??”, who coincidentally lent their producer Dave Friddman to MGMT, this song is one of those tracks, that, although, slower than the others on the record, leaves a lasting impression.

#2: ELECTRIC FEEL

The breakout track of the record, Electric Feel is infused with hypnotic tribal flute and much like The Youth, a sensual beat which coincides perfectly with MGMT’s brand of fun filled debauchery. A hit track of 2008, this song will always be remembered for the line, “shocked me like an electric eel”. It’s fun, funky and altogether unforgettable.

#1: TIME TO PRETEND

I’ll never forget the day when I saw the video clip of Time to Pretend debuting on Rage. I was twelve years old and I was not yet introduced to the subjects of sex and cynicism. The video clip, a CGI spectacular of kaleidoscope imagery and young people in fluoro outfits on the beach enthralled me to say the least. I didn’t know if it was the colour, the strange sounds or the attractive people on the screen, but I knew that I had found something that would change my life forever. This song, a rhapsody with hints of melancholy and dangerous optimism is the epitome of being young. It’s the stand out of the album because of its euphoric tones and amazing synth lick which soars through the track. The song, a defining one of its generation, speaks to the disenchanted youth and dares them to have a dream, no matter how ridiculous, (“lets move to Paris and find some models for wives”, anyone?).